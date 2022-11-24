Listen to the audio version of the article

The government continues its “in-depth” monitoring work on the state of the art of the projects and investments envisaged by the Pnrr and the first estimates of the works that could prove unfeasible by the deadline of June 2026 are starting to mature. to these estimates, at least 40 billion of very high-risk investments out of the 220 billion financed by the Pnrr and the National Complementary Fund.

The slopes most at risk

The railway and telecommunications infrastructures and the projects entrusted to local authorities are the three aspects most exposed to the risk of lengthening the time beyond the Pnrr border, also because the authorization framework that is emerging does not reassure at all.

Ministerial reports full of criticism

The ministerial reports of these days are full of “critical issues” deriving from the most disparate factors: “geological unforeseen events”, the emergence of “numerous archaeological finds/sites”, “difficulties connected with interferences”, “Mite-Mic decree of compatibility not yet received», «postponement of lots initially expected to be completed by 2026», absence of «landscape authorization», «difficulties encountered in the supply of materials», «extension of construction times due to the discovery of archaeological finds», «problem relating to contrasting environmental prescriptions», «further additions/project modifications requested by the Special Superintendency», «cost increases following the development of the technical and economic feasibility plan».

The increase in the cost of materials

To these authorization and procedural criticalities – which are once again confirmed as the main “Italian evil” despite the simplification decree laws and the special lanes launched in the last two years – are added the difficulties created on the Pnrr timetable by the postponement of tenders following the ‘rising material costs. In 2022, the need to update the price lists and then the prices of the individual components of the individual works was addressed, in order to then restart the tenders.

In fact, another fundamental game for the survival of the Pnrr is being played precisely on the dozens of ongoing or upcoming tenders: failure to comply with the terms for the awards – largely expected within the first quarter of 2023 – would create an additional ballast to the Pnrr.