The march of the implementation of the Pnrr on the 55 year-end objectives continues and substantially keeps the promises made by Mario Draghi on the legacy he would have left to the new government: the Pnrr Observatory of the Sole 24 Ore (available in full on the website) certifies that 21 objectives have been achieved, another 11 are very close, 21 are in any case in line with plans. For only two objectives – which Draghi said he would leave to his successor – the picture still presents some uncertainty. These are those implementing the 2021 competition law: M1C2-8 which provides for the general approval of the implementing measures of the law required by the Pnrr and M1C2-7 which, as part of the same reform, provides for the implementation of some specific conditions in energy matters.

On the first front, at the moment no implementing measure has been definitively approved. The preliminary green light was given to the Legislative Decree on the mapping of public concessions, the one on local public services and the one on adaptation to EU rules on the supervision of the internal market. But they must now receive the opinion of the parliamentary committees and return to the CDM for the final launch. Among the most at risk, the reform of local public services which has been postponed to a later date of the examination in the technical forum for the opinion of the unified conference. For the other Dlgs for the implementation of the proxies, such as the one for the tenders on bathing concessions, the first step in the Cdm is still missing, but they are not required by the Pnrr. Draghi’s structures have already clarified with Brussels that this is the right interpretation: here too the outgoing premier leaves Meloni a very useful legacy.

The other big step, on the competition front, concerns the further opening of the energy market with the gradual elimination of regulated gas prices for households and micro-enterprises starting from January 1, 2023. The government has committed itself to the Pnrr to ensure, by the end of the year, the entry into force of the law that will ensure this hub. On which, however, the Arera recently intervened which, in a report to the government and Parliament, highlighted how “the exceptional conditions” that characterize the gas market “make the overcoming of the protection service highly critical” deadline should be aligned with that set for the electricity market (January 2024). A Chigi-Arera dialogue is underway but the international situation weighs heavily.

Ecological transition

Four out of nine goals were met early (green islands, minimum environmental criteria, water and orphan site remediation). On the remaining five, the time schedule does not register any delays for the time being. The outgoing minister Roberto Cingolani asked to speed up the assessment of the amount of proposals on strengthening smart grids and improving the climatic resilience of the networks.

Technological innovation

and digital transition

For the ministry of technological innovation and digital transition, a lot revolves around the actual operation of the National Agency for cybersecurity: who will take over (it will be necessary to understand whether a ministry with the same powers remains in the scheme of the new government) will have to start by December the network of screening and certification laboratories. To this end, the Agency has started the process of recruiting ICT graduates. In the handover with the new executive, the outgoing minister Vittorio Colao leaves the final testing of the national strategic cloud cluster pending: it will be necessary to accelerate to make it within the year.