Pnrr, the race for 1.1 billion construction sites starts in Milan

Pnrr, the race for 1.1 billion construction sites starts in Milan

The BEIC, the international library (rendering in the photo) can count on a loan of 101 million, to be integrated with public or private resources

Urban regeneration

In third place should be highlighted the investments for urban regeneration, which envisages on the one hand the redevelopment of the suburbs in an urbanistic sense and on the other the improvement of the interchange nodes. For example, the Rubattino district, which alone should benefit from around 70 million. Finally, it should be remembered that as regards the integrated urban plans, which are owned by the metropolitan city, 40% of the investments fall on the city of Milan.

«2023 – says Carmine Pacente, head of the European Funds commission of the Municipality of Milan – will be a decisive year. So far, apart from the React EU program which expires at the end of 2023, we have essentially planned on the Pnrr. Now it will be necessary to make the investments, which is the most difficult thing given the very tight deadlines. Monitoring – continues Pacente – both technical and political in this phase is essential to constantly verify the progress of the work and compliance with the deadlines, and will be done both in the commission and in the classroom”.

The unsolved problems

The management of the Pnrr inevitably brings with it problems, or rather, it brings out those unresolved problems in Italy, as both European and municipal leaders point out.

According to Francesco Monaco, head of Ifel’s European policy support department and according to Dario Moneta, director of management and monitoring of the Plans in Milan, in recent years we have come up against excessive bureaucracy and sometimes with the weak training of the Public Administration, which does not has meanwhile been renewed. Furthermore, underlines Moneta, low salaries and the competitiveness of the private sector mean that the best trained professionals no longer devote themselves to public projects, but choose other more remunerative jobs. While instead, precisely in these years, it would be necessary to have new highly trained human resources.

Added to all this is the problem of the current account balances of the Municipalities. Because if the Pnrr is used to build the infrastructures, then it is the Municipalities that will have to manage them by paying the staff.

