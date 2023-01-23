After a first increase in January of $400, the price of a gallon of gasoline during this year will continue to rise every month and could end up exceeding $13,000.

This calculation is based on the Government’s intentions to make fuel more expensive with increases between $200 and $300 each month and throughout the year, a situation that will further complicate the pockets of Colombians and would increase inflation.

Since last October there have been increases between $200 and $400 and only in the last twelve months the value of fuel has increased by $1,000. The current price in Bogotá is $10,523 and it is likely that all market forecasts will be exceeded.

Although the Government promised that diesel would not rise, already in the first month of the year it had to increase it by $57 due to legal regulations and regular updates at the beginning of the year. In the midst of everything, an agreement was reached with the transporters, in which, at least in this first semester, this fuel will remain unchanged, due to its impact on the value of food freight.

According to the Government, the main objective of these price increases is to begin to reduce the deficit currently presented by the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC), which reached $38 billion at the end of 2022, as warned by the Autonomous Committee of Fiscal Rule (CARF).

The cities that will continue with the cheapest price of gasoline are those that are located in border areas, since in these territories there are some tax benefits that make this fuel cheaper compared to other places.

The committee

According to the report rendered on January 18 by the Autonomous Committee of the Fiscal Rule when analyzing the Financial Plan published by the Ministry of Finance, it highlighted the Government’s commitment to settle the deficit of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund within the year following the one caused and by continuing the policy of fuel price increases.

“Despite the increases made in the last quarter of 2022 and in January 2023, the price per gallon of gasoline in Colombia is the third cheapest in the region (after Venezuela, $291, and Bolivia, $9,944); it is below the price of countries on the continent that are producers, such as Ecuador ($11,647), Brazil ($18,087) and Mexico ($23,059); and it is less than half the international average price ($23,691). Given the differential between the international reference price and the regulated price, in 2022 a deficit was generated in the FEPC of more than $36 trillion”, according to the Committee, which suggests that the increases should continue in the coming months.

CARF also found that the macroeconomic assumptions used in the Financial Plan are reasonable and in line with the views of market analysts. However, the macroeconomic and fiscal scenario will continue to be challenging in 2023 and highly dependent on the performance of economic variables.

While the Government estimated that the average price of a Brent barrel, the reference used by Colombia, would move around US$94, so far in 2023 the barrel is between US$80 and US$84. If this trend continues, the Nation would receive $3 billion less.

Balance

On the other hand, and according to a Corficolombiana report, thanks to the increase in the price of crude oil and the value of the dollar, Ecopetrol would contribute a total of $52.5 billion to the Nation this year, which would be equivalent to 3.4% of the GDP, thus corroborating, according to analysts, that “the company and its good administration are essential for the country.”

The document maintains that of these resources that the largest company in Colombia would contribute from the balance sheet to the Nation, $29 billion would be the product of dividends, $12.5 billion in taxes and $11 billion in royalties.

According to Corficolombiana estimates, in total, Ecopetrol’s profits would reach $36.6 billion. In this sense, the amount that the Government expects to receive by way of dividends from the oil company, which ranges from $24 to $29 billion, implies a total distribution of $32.8 billion (including minorities).

“Our price and volume scenario for 2023 implies a lower accumulation of the FEPC. Regarding dividends, even if the operation and prices of 2022 were maintained in 2023, the profit available to distribute dividends decreases due to the tax reform and its effect will be on the dividends to be distributed in 2024. Regarding reserves proven oil equivalent, we estimate that these will grow between 5.2% and 12% compared to the end of 2021”, indicated Andrés Duarte, director of Variable Income of Corficolombiana.