Home » Podcast: Land Unter – The flood 2013
News

Podcast: Land Unter – The flood 2013

by admin
Podcast: Land Unter – The flood 2013

400 liters of rain per square meter – a third of the annual amount of precipitation, several record water levels on the Danube, 228 communities affected, 22 of them to an unimaginable extent, these are just a few of the numbers that sum up this catastrophe. In this podcast series, OÖN looks back on the three days in June 2013 and their consequences.

The first part: The flood of 2013

The second part: June 2, 2013

The third part: June 3, 2013

The Fourth Part: June 4, 2013

The fifth part: The lessons of the flood

The interlocutors:

Picture gallery: Land Unter – The flood of 2013

(Photo: VOLKER Weihbold) Bild 1/17

view gallery

author

Barbara Eidenberger

Head of online editing

Barbara Eidenberger

Author

Mark Prince

Online Editor

Mark Prince

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Jiujiang Holds 2021 "June 26" International Anti-Drug Day Theme Promotion Event

You may also like

Olaf Scholz visits the Warnemünde naval base |...

A 7-year-old boy stuck his head in the...

President of the Community Action Board in Yopal...

Building a modern civilization of the Chinese nation...

Fiber optic available for over 13 million customers...

Call from Tanju Özcan to Kılıçdaroğlu: Explain that...

The Benedetti audios that have Gustavo Petro in...

D1 Lonato J30/ Summary, results, scorers and standings

ASI would not renew endorsement to Cesar councilors:...

Maintain existing plants and plant others – TOGOTOPNEWS-...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy