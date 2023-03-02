Home News Podcast Maurer & cik: “Doctor Haider wasn’t stupid”
Podcast Maurer & cik: “Doctor Haider wasn’t stupid”

by admin
Podcast Maurer & cik: “Doctor Haider wasn’t stupid”

In the satirical podcast “Maurer & Cik” the most important headlines are discussed every week – from the elections in Nigeria and Carinthia to the “horror line U6”.

Cabaret artist Thomas Maurer and Thomas Cik from the editor-in-chief of the Kleine Zeitung discuss the world‘s most important news every week. You can listen to the podcast in full here.

This episode is about

  • Elections in Nigeria
  • The elections in Carinthia
  • Modern Talking singer Thomas Anders as a moral authority
  • The disagreement about the origin of the Corona virus
  • And the “horror line U6”

