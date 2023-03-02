11
In the satirical podcast “Maurer & Cik” the most important headlines are discussed every week – from the elections in Nigeria and Carinthia to the “horror line U6”.
Cabaret artist Thomas Maurer and Thomas Cik from the editor-in-chief of the Kleine Zeitung discuss the world‘s most important news every week. You can listen to the podcast in full here.
This episode is about
- Elections in Nigeria
- The elections in Carinthia
- Modern Talking singer Thomas Anders as a moral authority
- The disagreement about the origin of the Corona virus
- And the “horror line U6”
