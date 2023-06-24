Podcast: Modern Workplace – promoting innovation in companies

Keeping the innovative spirit from times of crisis in the minds of the employees

Why should and must organizations concern themselves with innovations? How do they arise and under what conditions? Innovations are particularly important when there is great uncertainty and crises. And history has shown time and time again that in times of crisis more innovations than usual occur and organizations are more inventive, creative and decisive.

How can the innovative spirit from times of crisis be transferred to the minds of employees? How can it be possible to always be innovative and not only under the pressure of difficult framework conditions? About that Florian Schneider and Gabrielle Rusch in a episode of LinkedIn Digital Coffee Audio Event Series exchanged and shed light on how this topic is tackled at Seibert Media.

So what measures can help to promote innovation? What experiences have we gained with formats and approaches such as hackathons, pilot groups and employee ventures? You can hear that in our new podcast episode with the recording of the LinkedIn session. Here is a “digital coffee” with Florian and Gabriele:

