Podcast: Working together today and tomorrow

Software, culture, frameworks, working environments – what defines modern collaboration

In the new episode of our podcast, we look ahead to an exciting event coming up on June 15, 2023 in Wiesbaden, Germany, about how we work together today and tomorrow: We’re talking about Modern Work Dayorganized by Seibert Media for the first time.

Work is constantly changing, and in 2023 people will of course work together differently than a few decades or even years ago. And sometimes the world of work changes almost overnight, as we experienced, for example, in the pandemic, which has significantly postponed some things in record time.

What defines modern collaboration? Which methods and tools help? How can organizations drive their digital transformation in the right direction? The Modern Work Day 2023 will deal with these questions.

Florian Schneider works at Seibert Media as Portfolio Owner Modern Workplace and in this role is significantly involved in the content organization and implementation of the event.

In the podcast interview, he gives insights into the background and objectives of the event, the content and the process, the possibilities of on-site and remote participation and the reasons Why you should definitely mark June 15 in your calendar!

