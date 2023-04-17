Poetry enters the hall of the City Council in Bologna – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, APRIL 17 – For the first time poetry enters a city parliament: this was underlined by the municipal administration of Bologna which today paid homage to Patrizia Cavalli, one of the most intense poetic voices of the second half of the twentieth century, almost a year after his death and on his birthday, with a new work at Palazzo d’Accursio. A panel with the initial verses of the poem ‘Aria publica’, contained in the collection ‘Pigre divinity and pigra sorte’ (Giulio Einaudi Editore, 2006), was placed in the Town Council hall.



These are the selected verses: “The air belongs to everyone, isn’t it everyone’s air? So it’s a square, a city space. Public space or public air”. A non-random choice, that of the poem, dedicated to the use of urban space, to the value of the square as a place available to all: a stylistic construction which in its trend refers to the civil epistles of the Enlightenment style, but which appropriates the echo bringing it up to date with a familiar, everyday and contemporary language which is the most significant feature of Cavalli’s poetry.



The installation dedicated to the poet, as Patrizia Cavalli liked to call herself, will permanently enter the most important room of Palazzo d’Accursio, a splendid example of Baroque art: a three-metre-high panel on which some verses in gilded letters stand out in relief, in a chromatic game harmonized with the colors of the room. A tribute to poetry but also to women, in the wake of the homage to female figures in art inaugurated last month with the placement, inside the Galleria dei Senatori, of the Sibyls by Elisabetta Sirani. The installation is positioned above the wooden benches reserved for councilors. On Saturday 22 April, during the hall’s usual opening hours to the public (from 10 to 13), a sound fragment by Patrizia Cavalli will be broadcast, taken from the event “Diana Tejera & Patrizia Cavalli, live performance at the Auditorium in Rome: When music and poetry meet April 8, 2011”. At the opening of today’s City Council, copies of poems taken from various collections by the author were distributed on the councilors’ benches. (HANDLE).

