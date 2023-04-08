08.04.2023 h 15:04 comments

Poggio a Caiano, mice sighted in primary school Lorenzo the Magnificent: alarmed families

The alarm raised by the center-right candidate Riccardo Palandri who intervenes in support of parents and students: “The Municipality gives immediate answers”

A series of sightings of mice in the school spaces of the Lorenzo il Magnifico primary school. It is the content of an official communication sent by a group of representatives of the parents of the institute in via Soffici in Poggio a Caiano. In the letter, the families ask to know what interventions are being implemented to combat and eliminate the problem.

“The issue is extremely urgent – comments Riccardo Palandri, candidate for mayor of Poggio a Caiano on the civic list of the same name supported by the centre-right -. We are absolutely at the side of the families in the legitimate request to know what are the sanitary conditions of the structure which has also been in need of structural interventions for some time. We also wonder why the representatives of the families were forced to send an official document to the Municipality to receive information, when it would have been the duty of the municipal administration to immediately notify the citizens of the situation and of the interventions put in place to allow the children to attend an environment completely hygienic”.

The theme of investments for the school world will be central to the program that Palandri is preparing to present to citizens. “School is a sector that is particularly close to my heart – adds Palandri -, also because I was on the board of the schools of Poggio a Caiano for three years. It is no coincidence that in our program, which will soon be public, we have included the need to carry on the renovation program of school buildings, to invest in accessibility and to pay more attention to staff, families and students”.