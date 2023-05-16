Poggio elections, here’s who enters the City Council. Off to the full come with a couple of certainties [notiziediprato.it]

Poggio elections, here’s who enters the City Council. Off to the full come with a couple of certainties

Twelve places for the winners, four for the opposition. The composition of the majority is set to change very soon with the three appointments for the junta. The fourth member of the team that will support Palandri in the next 5 years of government will be a winger: he is the former manager of the technical services of the Municipality of Carmignano

For the majority, in order of preferences: Diletta Bresci, Patrizia Cataldi, Renzo Breschi, Fabrizio Campanelli. Mauro Mazzoni, Matteo Bonfanti, Piero Baroncelli and Alessandro Mancini; for the opposition: Francesco Puggelli, Paola Vettori, Gianluca Pucci and Yohannes Tasselli. Here is the composition of the new municipal council of Poggio a Caiano according to the response of the polls yesterday he awarded the tricolor sash to Riccardo Palandri, candidate of the centre-right, winner with 50.74% of the votes against 49.26% of the outgoing mayor, Francesco Puggelli. An official figure, that of the elected councillors, but not yet published because a problem has emerged on the computer program of the Po-net site, while that of the ministry, Eligendo, only specifies the electoral result without preferences.

Those elected among the benches of the majority could change very soon with the appointments for the junta. Who among them will be called to hold the office of councilor, will resign as councilor allowing the first of the non-elected to enter the Council. And by the way. Three of the four seats on the junta should be reserved for elected officials. Diletta Bresci, champion of preferences, is taken for granted, who being from the League would also make it possible to satisfy the appetites of the center-right parties that supported Palandri’s civic candidacy. The other woman (there must be at least two to respect gender equality, should be Patrizia Cataldi, teacher, daughter of the late public office manager, Sarino Cataldi. Let’s move on to the boys. Among the elected officials, Renzo Breschi, trader, and Alessandro Mancini, a chosen police officer on duty at Prato station, near Ilatia in the center (Silli).The second man, by external appointment, is well known in the area, is the technician Leonardo Mastropieri, 69 years old, already manager of the nearby Municipality of Carmignano, very close to the new mayor. See also Julio García will seek to return to the Valle Assembly (e.b.)

