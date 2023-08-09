Pogrom night: Federal President gives speech in Wels

This has been carried out by the Wels initiative against fascism (Antifa) for 25 years. “We are very pleased. The fact that the Federal President is speaking at our rally is a great honor and important support,” says Werner Retzl, chairman of the Welser Antifa. The rally commemorates the victims of the Holocaust and calls for combating racism and anti-Semitism in the present.

