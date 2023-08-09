Home » Pogrom night: Federal President gives speech in Wels
News

Pogrom night: Federal President gives speech in Wels

by admin
Pogrom night: Federal President gives speech in Wels

This has been carried out by the Wels initiative against fascism (Antifa) for 25 years. “We are very pleased. The fact that the Federal President is speaking at our rally is a great honor and important support,” says Werner Retzl, chairman of the Welser Antifa. The rally commemorates the victims of the Holocaust and calls for combating racism and anti-Semitism in the present.

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Ferrara, a one-year-old boy found dead at home: his mother has cuts on his arms

You may also like

Actress Saba Qamar has been issued a golden...

boys and girls from the shelters in La...

The really last season? Toni Kroos: “Thoughts will...

6-year-old boy boasts about shooting teacher: New details...

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was never afraid of elections

More than $3,600 million have been invested in...

Urban region of Steyr wants to revitalize the...

Probably the first shark attack on a New...

MP Hashed reveals new attempts to raise his...

Edict 2nd. notice Lilian Ivonne Rivas Ibargüen

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy