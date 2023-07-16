Point operation from TAF in Northern Iraq! – Recent news

National Defense Department According to information from sources, build up A group of terrorists preparing to attack in the region was detected by the UAV.

While the terrorist group was neutralized in the air-supported operation carried out against the region, one of the terrorists was identified during the investigation. “Devrim Garzan” codenamed Bilal Onat, if the other Sider Amed” codenamed Mazlum Yilmaz was determined to be. Onat’s terrorist organization PKK’It was reported that he was a member of the so-called “Avasin state government”.

On the other hand, with the Turkish Armed Forces operation, Ferit Yuksel, code-named “Serzan Mava”, who was responsible for the combat of the terrorist organization PKK in the Zap region, was neutralized in the cave he was hiding in last week.

