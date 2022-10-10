Home News Point the knife at the bartender’s belly to steal 100 euros
Point the knife at the bartender’s belly to steal 100 euros

Point the knife at the bartender’s belly to steal 100 euros

In the past few hours, the carabinieri of the Treviso Company have carried out a precautionary custody order, issued against a thirty-two-year-old of Moroccan origin. The charge is aggravated robbery, aggravated threat and continued harassment. The investigation began following a robbery in a bar in Quinto on 17 September. The criminal had threatened the owner by pointing a kitchen knife to his abdomen, forcing him to hand him a 100 euro banknote. He had also attacked a client who was playing video poker, always threatening him with a knife and insulting him. The immigrant had left the place not before having thrown all the rubbish bins from the bar and an apartment building to the ground.

“The danger of the person arrested by the military was also confirmed by the serious conduct of the same in the days immediately before and after the robbery”, the investigators know. On the evening of September 13, in an evident state of alteration, he had had a heated argument with another patron of the same bar, who had damaged his car. On the night of September 20, just three days after the robbery, the Moroccan was again checked in Quinto by a police patrol. The agents noticed that an object was sticking out of his pants, which turned out to be a cleaver.

“The timeliness in the collaboration of citizens in alerting 112 was fundamental, the timeliness in the interventions of the carabinieri and the judicial authority quickly issued the provision, in light of the seriousness of the conduct of the suspect”, explain from the provincial command of the weapon, through Lieutenant Colonel Marco Turrini.

