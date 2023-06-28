Poisoned anti-drug dog of the National Police dies

With honors, “Kenia” was fired, a dog who died fighting drug trafficking during the inspection of merchandise, which was contaminated with cocaine hydrochloride and other highly toxic substances, which would have caused her death.

In a routine procedure, “Kenia” arrived at the Port of Santa Marta, along with her guide, patrolman Alejandro Gutiérrez Ramírez, to inspect a load of palm kernel cake, at which time “Kenia” gave the signal that these products were contaminated with narcotic substances.

Once his day was over, he went again to the facilities of the Santa Marta Port Control Anti-Narcotics Company, where he presented symptoms that showed an affectation to his health; he was given the corresponding medical assistance, but unfortunately his death would occur. Affectation that also began to present another of our canines that was present at the same inspection, but fortunately, was able to overcome the crisis.

Currently, the corresponding investigations are being carried out, in order to determine the substance that would have caused the death of “Kenya” and to be able to find the whereabouts of those responsible for this unfortunate event.

“Kenia”, was born on June 5, 2018 in the Mancilla kennel of the National Police, located in the municipality of Facatativá, Cundinamarca, she completed the training course for the detection of narcotic substances at the guide and canine training school ” Alvaro Rojas Ahumada”.

On May 27, 2019, she was assigned to the Santa Marta port control anti-narcotics company and from that moment on she was a canine noted for her skills in inspecting any type of cargo, detecting more than 12 tons of narcotic substances and accompanying control services. anti-narcotics carried out by the police unit.