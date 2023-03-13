Home News Poker because of sanctions – Kremlin extends grain deal “only for 60 days”
News

Poker because of sanctions – Kremlin extends grain deal “only for 60 days”

by admin
Poker because of sanctions – Kremlin extends grain deal “only for 60 days”

Comments

logged in as

Not the right user? Logout

Welcome to our community! Incoming contributions will be checked and then published. Please ensure you comply with our Netiquette and AGB. This is also available for detailed discussions krone.at-Forum available.

User contributions do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the operator/editor or Krone Multimedia (KMM). In this sense, the editors/operators distance themselves from the content of this discussion forum. In particular, KMM reserves the right to violate applicable law, morality or Netiquette to delete contradictory posts or posts that are contrary to the reputation of KMM, to claim compensation for damages in this regard from the user concerned, to use the user data for the purposes of legal prosecution and to report posts relevant to criminal law (see also AGB).

See also  The education and rectification of the second batch of teams in the judicial administration system of the province started

You may also like

The dispute between Prigozhin and Shoigu reaches a...

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, March 14

From ‘George of the Jungle’ to ‘The Whale’:...

Authorities remove drunk motorcyclist from circulation – 102nine...

Former mayor testified in the case of a...

Middle East: Israel’s government is pushing ahead with...

Ambassador Mayorga announces the start of operations of...

What you should know if you are going...

Economic researcher Moritz Schularick (IfW) warns of the...

DNA confirms that gender inequality has been ‘inherited’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy