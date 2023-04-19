The Handelsblatt surprised the public with the news that the PCK in Schwedt “apparently continues to process Russian oil”. However, a closer look reveals that this news is not, which raises the question of the reason for the sensational article. With this assertion, the Handelsblatt is assuming the PCK, against the German government without

The contribution Poland has the PCK Schwedt in its sights – and thus the supply of Berlin and Brandenburg appeared first Tichy’s insight.

A contribution by Klaus-Rüdiger Mai.