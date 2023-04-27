Home » Poland withdraws money from the accounts of the Russian Embassy
Poland withdraws money from the accounts of the Russian Embassy

The Polish Prosecutor’s Office has withdrawn funds from the accounts of the Russian Embassy and Trade Mission in Warsaw, the Russian ambassador to Poland, Sergei Andreyev, reported on Wednesday.

The Russian side has received notice that the money that both diplomatic entities had in the Santander bank have been transferred to the accounts of the Prosecutor’s Office. Subsequently, Santander announced that it had ceased its collaboration with the Embassy and closed its accounts.

These are considerable sums, which were being kept both in US dollars and in the national currency, the Polish zloty, said Andreyev, who assessed what happened as a “flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”

On May 9 of last year, the ambassador himself was attacked in Warsaw as he was preparing to lay flowers at the city’s Soviet soldiers’ cemetery to commemorate the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. The diplomat was sprayed with a red syrup, preventing him from making the floral offering.

The Polish Foreign Ministry requested on March 1, 2022 to start the process of confiscating two Russian properties in Warsaw “not used for diplomatic and consular purposes.” with RT

