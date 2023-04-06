Home News Poland’s agriculture minister resigns in dispute over Ukraine agricultural imports
Poland’s agriculture minister resigns in dispute over Ukraine agricultural imports

Poland’s agriculture minister resigns in dispute over Ukraine agricultural imports

Poland’s Agriculture Minister Hendryk Kowalczyk resigned from his post today (5 April). As justification, the politician from the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) referred to the dispute with the European Commission about duty-free agricultural imports from Ukraine.

It is quite clear that the basic demand of Polish farmers to activate the safeguard clause for duty and quota-free imports of grain from Ukraine will not be met by the Commission, said Kowalczyk. So he made a decision and submitted his resignation. At the end of March, the Polish government asked the EU Commission in writing to regulate agricultural imports from Ukraine.

