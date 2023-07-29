Polarity of the two Koreas

+ Freedom in the south and oppression in the north

* 70 years of armistice and no peace treaty

On July 27, 1953, the two warring Koreas signed a ceasefire, a non-aggression agreement, but not a peace agreement. Since then they have symbolized the struggle of the free world and communism for world dominance, divided into two blocs, as was the case in the Cold War. On Thursday of this week, representatives of nearly two dozen allied countries, led by the United States, gathered in Busan, South Korea, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of that armistice that ended three years of war between neighboring nations.

In turn, in North Korea, the Kim Jong Un regime celebrated by displaying its military power, in a parade that with high-ranking guests from Russia and China, who supported them during the cold war, saw some of powerful missiles and other high-tech weapons.

In Asia no one forgets that the Second World War ended with two atomic bombs falling on the territory of Japan and that terrible experience determines that nuclear weapons have the utmost respect, due to their terrible destructive power. When a country is devastated and thousands of people die, what wins is barbarism. That doesn’t seem to matter much to the current ruler of North Korea, who celebrates his defiance with missiles he launches into the sea. For the same reason, the meeting of his leader, Jong Un, with his allies does not stop worrying, since it is known that he has been developing highly sophisticated and lethal weapons. This at a time when tensions in Asia are rising and the United States has once again sent its fleet and some nuclear-armed submarines to the region, while China is conducting military exercises that threaten the sovereignty of its neighbors, leading to Japan to accelerate its rearmament and the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, which once again seriously affects international trade.

What is inevitable is to contrast the progress and well-being that, in almost all fields, South Korea has achieved. While in North Korea misery, disease and fear overwhelm the population, in the neighboring nation wealth and well-being favor the health and quality of life of its inhabitants. Some analysts argue that the gorse that the North Korean people go through, which contrasts with the luxuries of the ruling class, has to do with the political conviction that to keep the people captive they must be starved.

South Korea has more than 51 million inhabitants and North Korea has more than 21 million. With the cold war over and as in theory these two countries are still in conflict, since they did not sign a peace agreement, there is no shortage of those who think about the possibility that the Koreans will unite again and constitute a nation at peace. Nothing more utopian, since this would imply the disappearance of the dictatorship in Pyongyang, where Kim Yo-jong, who serves as the regime’s diplomatic emissary, has become the most powerful woman in North Korea.

What is evident is that, as geopoliticians maintain, conflicts between powers do not cease and antagonisms grow, giving rise to great challenges and, at times, becoming a threat to world peace. This at a time when the United Nations (UN) is overwhelmed by violence in some parts of the planet, without achieving the pacifist objectives for which it was founded.

It is worth remembering that in the fifties of the last century, Colombia was considered an economically stable country, well above that of the countries known as “Asian tigers” and for the sake of international cooperation it sent a contingent to the war between the Koreas.

After the armistice seven decades ago, South Korea begins a successful path of growth and prosperity, surpassing several countries, including Colombia, in industrial and commercial terms, despite the fact that they do not have strategic minerals like us. And that does not stop worrying.

It is enough to think that if in Colombia we had not created a company like Ecopetrol, which allowed us to export oil and refine it, we would be much worse off and among the most needy countries in the region. So the delusional official threat to end oil exploitation alerts us to certain aspects that coincide with the policy of the North Korean dictatorship that has impoverished the population to keep it captive.

