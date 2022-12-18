The archbishop emeritus of Turin, Cardinal Severino Poletto died Saturday evening in the house of Testona, where he had retired after renouncing the leadership of the diocese in 2010. He would have turned 90 on 18 March.

He led the archdiocese of Turin from 1999 to 2010. Previously he was bishop of Fossano (1980-1989) and of Asti (1989-1999). Archbishop of Turin since 5 September 1999, his episcopate “was marked, right from the start, by the serious crisis that hit Fiat and, consequently, the entire automotive industry. – reads a note from the Turin diocese – In 2000 promoted an important conference in which the Turin Church opened a ‘discussion table’ with all the institutions, the social partners, the educational agencies, the credit system with a clear objective: to enhance mutual dialogue as the main tool for overcoming a crisis which, from the beginning, did not concern only the company but invested the entire territory”. He was created cardinal by John Paul II on February 24, 2001 (at the same time as the archbishop of Buenos Aires Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Pope Francis). “Of his pastoral activity we remember above all the great plan of ‘missions’ which involved the whole diocese in a multi-year process, concluded by the ‘redditio fidei’ in Rome, in front of Pope Benedict XVI. The pastoral letter «Building together» (2001 ) is the synthesis and program of his work”. As Custodian of the Shroud, Severino Poletto led the two exhibitions of 2000 and 2010 (where Pope Benedict XVI intervened as a pilgrim). We owe him the decision to carry out the extraordinary restoration work of the Cloth, which made it possible to ‘clean’ the Shroud of materials accumulated over the last few centuries, after the fire of Chambéry in 1532. Archbishop Poletto presided over the burial Mass in the Cathedral for Senator Giovanni Agnelli (January 26, 2003), recalling his personal commitment and attachment to Turin. In December 2007 he was among the first to come to the families of the workers who died and were injured in the ThyssenKrupp fire.