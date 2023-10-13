Police Activate Ashanti Alert for Missing Woman on Vacation in Puerto Rico

Police Activate Ashanti Alert for Missing Woman in Puerto Rico

The Commissioner of Police, Antonio López Figueroa, has ordered the activation of the Ashanti Alert in an effort to engage citizens in the search for a missing woman from Indiana, who was on vacation on the Island. The investigation to locate the woman, Amanda Lynn Webster, was initiated last Wednesday by the agents of the Criminal Investigation Corps.

According to the authorities, Amanda Lynn Webster, 44, was reported missing on Wednesday by the owner of the Airbnb where she was staying. The owner noticed that she had not completed the process of leaving the accommodation as agreed and had left her belongings and a rental car behind.

Preliminary investigations describe Amanda as a Caucasian woman with blonde hair, blue eyes, standing at 5’6″ tall, and weighing approximately 147 pounds. The last known sighting of the missing woman was in Casa Parcha, Camino Viejo sector in Naguabo.

Since Wednesday, a contingent of Police CIC agents assigned to Humacao, along with support from state Emergency Management personnel from Naguabo and Bayamón, has been tirelessly working on locating Amanda. Additionally, the United States Forest Service has joined the search efforts, providing assistance in the wooded areas where she was reportedly spotted by a citizen.

In an effort to engage the public and gather any potential leads, authorities have urged anyone with information on Amanda Webster’s whereabouts to contact the police at 787-343-2020 or dial 9-1-1.

The Uniformed Police has emphasized that the activation of the Ashanti Alert does not replace the ongoing investigation conducted by the police and other agencies. Instead, it serves as an additional tool to seek information that may support the work already initiated by the agents.

The Ashanti Alert system was approved with the objective of appealing to citizens for assistance in locating missing adults over the age of 18, whose safety is compromised. It becomes effective when the person alerting the police about another individual’s disappearance can provide relevant information, including circumstances and conditions that might have led to the person going missing, such as mental disabilities or other criteria.

Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that could help in finding Amanda Lynn Webster and bringing her back to safety.

