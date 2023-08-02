Police and antisocials clashed on Quevedo avenue – Diario La Hora

JOB. The uniformed neutralized two antisocials.

One of the suspects sustained a gunshot wound and required medical attention.

In a matter of seconds, the tranquility ended at the traffic light located at the intersection of the Quevedo and Cooperativism avenueswhere this morning, Tuesday August 1, there was a armed conflict.

It all started when a motorcycle was subjected to armed robbery. The victim waited for the green light and suddenly four antisocials surprised him, who also mobilized on motorcycles.

Quickly, the wronged man he was deprived of his means of transportation, but a policeman from the Motorized Operations Group (GOM) was circulating in the sector and confronted a part of the antisocials.

Injured

As a result of this action, one of the suspects suffered a gunshot wound and was referred to the Gustavo Dominguez Hospital for you to receive medical attention.

Also during the procedure another of the participants was neutralized in the crime, who remained on the road until more police reinforcements arrive to refer him to the Judicial Unit of Santo Domingo.

Joffre García, police chief in Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilasdetailed that among those arrested there is a minor and that the motorcycle used had a report of theft.

“The antisocials try to fire several shots at the police officers. one of the uniformed He used his firearm and hit him in the leg.“said the uniformed man. (JD)

evidence

The crime was recorded on video surveillance cameras. The antisocials carried a revolver with six ammunition in the drum, items that remained in the respective chain of custody.

THE DATA

The other participants fled.