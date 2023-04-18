POLICE AND JUDICIAL EVENTS « cde News

PREGNANT GIRL LOSES BABY, HER ABUSER WAS ARRESTED

SANTA RITA (Special Envoy) A pregnant 13-year-old girl lost her baby in Santa Rita. The Prosecutor’s Office intervened in the case and confirmed the accusation against a 39-year-old man, who presented himself as the partner of the abused girl.

According to the report, the minor gave birth to a baby with malformations at the Santa Rita Regional Hospital. The probable cause of death was acute respiratory failure, according to hospital doctors.

A 39-year-old adult appeared at the hospital, who introduced himself as the girl’s common-law wife and father of the deceased baby. Due to this situation, he was later arrested by the authorities, as he was responsible for the sexual abuse of the minor.

According to Nación Media correspondent Gustavo Galeano, the person responsible has also been charged with sexual abuse of children.

THE PROSECUTOR ORDERS THE PERFORMANCE OF A DNA ANALYSIS, IN ORDER TO CLARIFY A FACT OF SEXUAL ABUSE

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Editorial Office) Fiscal agent Vivian Coronel, in charge of the Specialized Unit for Sexual Abuse of Children in Ciudad del Este, in the framework of a case that investigates an alleged act of sexual abuse, as of today, performed the extraction of a fluid sample for DNA analysis.

The aforementioned procedure was carried out on the premises of the Judiciary of Ciudad del Este. The procedure executed will provide an important advance in the conclusion of the investigation.

ROAD ACCIDENT LEAVES A TEEN DEAD

SANTA RITA (Special Envoy) A teenager who was riding a motorcycle died after colliding with another bicycle, falling to the asphalt and being run over by a truck. Witnesses indicated that one of the motorcyclists was driving at high speed when he collided with the other. The fatal accident occurred on Saturday at 5:20 p.m. on route PY 06, in the area of ​​the Cerro Largo neighborhood.

As a result of the road accident, the teenager Jonathan Josías Giménez (17), who lived in the Unión neighborhood, ceased to exist. The minor suffered an exposed fracture in his right leg and died instantly as a result of abdominal trauma, according to the forensic doctor’s diagnosis. On the other hand, the motorcyclist José Javier Aguinaga Ramírez (23), who was assisted at the District Hospital, suffered injuries and abrasions.

According to the data, both motorcyclists were driving along the route towards the downtown area of ​​the city when one of them hit the other from behind due to speeding. With the collision, the two fell on the asphalt and the minor was run over by a truck driven by Alejandro Fabricio Steckler (48), who later explained to the police that he no longer had time to divert or brake. The surviving motorcyclist and the driver of the truck tested negative on the breathalyzer.

FEDERAL POLICE SEIZED 2.6 KILO OF COCAINE

INTERNATIONAL (Special Envoy) The 18-year-old intended to board a commercial flight that would stop in Paris, France, with a final destination in the city of Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The Federal Police detained a Paraguayan woman who was transporting 2.6 kilos of cocaine at the Rio de Janeiro International Airport.

The 18-year-old wanted to board a commercial flight that would stop in Paris, France, with a final destination in the city of Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The compatriot had entered Brazil with the drugs, crossing the border with Paraguay in the municipality of Foz de Iguazú, from where she embarked for Rio de Janeiro.

The detainee was sent to the Superintendency of the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro and will answer for the crime of transnational drug trafficking.

