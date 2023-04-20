POLICE AND JUDICIAL EVENTS « cde News

TEEN WITH DISABILITY DIES OF A SHOT

LIMPIO (Special Envoy) A minor under the age of 16 with an intellectual disability died today in a house in Limpio, where he was supposedly visiting, when he suddenly picked up a shotgun and accidentally shot himself. Everyone who was in the house is investigated.

Assistant officer Iván Benítez reported that a case of suicide was initially reported through the 911 system at a home in Limpio, due to a shot to the face.

Upon arriving at the house, the owner of the house reports that it was an accidental shot. According to her account, in her home there were two minors, one aged 16 and the other aged 12, in different rooms.

At one point, a shot is heard, after which the boy supposedly goes to the room and finds the teenager lying down, gets scared and throws the gun on the closet. Later the lady approaches and discovers the scene.

“It is a neighborhood where there are many relatives, the lady is practically his aunt, he usually goes to that house to play with his cousins,” the officer said in an interview with Npy.

He revealed that the victim’s mother said that her son has an intellectual disability, and that he usually touches everything he sees in his path.

As a result of the confusing episode, everyone in the house was tested for nitrites and nitrates, including the wife and son.

A MAN WHO KILLED HIS BROTHER IS SENTENCED TO 25 YEARS IN PRISON

CAPIATA (Special Envoy) The Public Ministry obtained a 25-year prison sentence for the punishable act of intentional homicide, for Carlos Ramón Ortíz Aquino.

The case occurred on January 16, 2020, in the city of Capiatá, where Carlos Ramón Ortiz Aquino was drinking alcoholic beverages in the family home, in the company of his brothers, when out of jealousy and long-standing resentment, he entered his room from which he took a screwdriver; and without saying a word he inflicted a wound on his brother, named Ronald David Ortíz Aquino.

All this occurred in the presence of others; and as a result of the injury the victim died.

According to the evidence collected by the prosecutor’s office, the fact was demonstrated with the statements, instruments and evidence, that the convicted man constantly threatened his brother, as well as all the members of the family, and was also characterized as an aggressive person. .

Likewise, the now convicted man constantly caused anxiety and acts of violence in the family environment, thus it was also proven that he has several criminal records.

A WOMAN IS FOUND DEAD WITH TRACES OF BLOWS TO THE HEAD IN ALBERDI

ALBERDI (Special Envoy) The lifeless body of a woman was found in her own room. There are indications that she was killed with a blow to her head, in the Alberdi area. Prosecutor Rubén Riveros said that at first they thought it was a sudden death.

“Initially the information was passed on as if it were a sudden death. We established ourselves in the place and defined that it was a homicide and not a sudden death, an autopsy was performed and it was determined that the woman died from a blow,” said the fiscal agent.

“Her ex-partner and a relative were arrested, but they had solid alibis and were released. It was a minor who found the body, but did not dimension what happened. He believed that his aunt was drunk, ”he said.

This is 33-year-old Mercedes Soledad Machuca, who lived near the retaining wall in the place called Vito, in the Puerto Riacho Yacaré neighborhood, who was found by her niece, with no signs of life.

POPULADORA DE ROMERO CUE DIED ELECTROCUTED IN ZANJA PYTÁ

PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (special envoy) A 29-year-old woman, a living resident of the Romero Cue settlement, died of an electric shock in Zanja Pytá when she inadvertently stepped on a loose ANDE cable. The unfortunate episode occurred between Monday night and Tuesday morning and her body was found just in the morning by residents of the area.

From Police Station 08 of the neighboring district of Zanja Pytá, an “alleged act of death by electrocution” was reported, presumably occurring between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The woman’s body was found just around 08:10 yesterday Tuesday on a stretch of Callejón Cano and was later identified as RAMONA ELIZABETH LÓPEZ LÓPEZ, 29 years old, residing in the Romero Cue Sector 1 settlement, in the Worker neighborhood of our city.

Neighbors of the place informed the Police that a combine harvester that was traveling through said alley tore up the electrical line that crossed from one side to the other, leaving the cable loose like a deadly trap on the road, and that apparently the unfortunate woman -when passing through the night in that place-died victim of a shock that took his life.

In addition to the police personnel of that jurisdiction and Criminalistics, the Prosecutor on duty José Luis Torres and the forensic doctor Lucas Riveros intervened, who pointed out as the probable cause of death “cardiorespiratory arrest due to electrocution.”

The body of the deceased was deposited in the morgue of a local funeral home waiting for her relatives.

