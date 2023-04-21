POLICE AND JUDICIAL EVENTS « cde News

YOUNG MAN DIES ELECTROCUTED TRYING TO STEAL CABLES.

LAMBARÉ (Special Envoy) The event occurred this morning in a property where a telephone antenna is installed.

Commissioner César Caballero, head of the 17th police station, commented that at 04:00 this morning the 911 System received a death call by electrocution in the San Isidro de Lambaré neighborhood.

“An antenna from a telephone company is installed in the place, it is a vacant yard,” explained the police chief in dialogue with 1020 AM. He stated that the unknown person entered the site trying to steal the cables and, when manipulating them, he was electrocuted.

In this sense, Caballero mentioned that so far the body could not be identified, so specialized personnel were summoned to find out who it is.

“He is a man of approximately 20 to 30 years of age. It is believed that he was manipulating the box to steal the power cables. Among his possessions, he had a backpack, pliers and screwdrivers, “said the commissioner.

Finally, he said that they receive many complaints about cable theft, most of them caused by addicts in the area whom they have well identified, who were made available to the Public Ministry.

ARRESTED THOSE INVOLVED IN ASSAULT TO SERVICE STATION

CAPIIBARY (Special envoy) In contact with the Capiibary Prosecutor, Irma Arias commented on the procedures carried out yesterday in conjunction with personnel from the Investigations Department of the National Police, in pursuit of the investigation for an act of aggravated robbery that occurred in inside a Capiibary service station on March 11. In the raided houses, Ricardo Ocampos Rojas, Ramón López, Joel López Rodríguez and Jorge López were arrested.

In addition to the seizure of important evidence such as the clothing they would have used, the motorcycle with which they had traveled to carry out the act, a helmet, a shotgun, and cell phones.

In the assault they had taken 7 million guaraníes and cell phones of the people who were in the place.

THEY ARREST A YOUNG MAN WHO ASSAULTED WITH HIS MOTHER-IN-LAW

MARIANO ROQUE ALONSO (Special envoy) Two raids carried out this morning resulted in the arrest of three people, including the man known as the terror of pharmacies. His modus operandi was to enter disguised as delivery to mislead and then empty the box.

Andrea Ríos is the prosecutor who led the raids this Thursday in Mariano Roque Alonso, in pursuit of the investigation of assaults on pharmacies in Asunción, Lambaré, Mariano Roque Alonso, Villa Elisa, among other places.

The detainee is Víctor Marcelo Ortiz Benítez (28), with a criminal record. They attribute some 21 assaults to pharmacies in the aforementioned cities.

They also arrested the mother-in-law, as a co-perpetrator, in a second raid carried out in the Jara neighborhood. The woman was identified as Belén Alvizo Penayo (41). Next to her was César Darío Prieto, who tried to stab the interveners and was also arrested.

In this house they found crack packages, ready for sale, and other elements commonly used for micro-trafficking.

“They entered delivery dresses, with masks and with the delivery backpack, threatened them and asked them for the collection,” explained the prosecutor, in an interview with the media. The detainees were made available to the Public Ministry.

MINIMAL SENTENCE FOR MAN WHO ABUSED AND PREGNANCY A MINOR

CORDILLERA (Special Envoy) For sexual coercion and rape, a man found guilty of these acts was sentenced to eight years in prison, in which an adolescent, the niece of the author’s partner, was the victim.

Although the sentence was handed down now, the case dates back to July 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, in the department of Cordillera, where the convicted person lived with his girlfriend and her niece, a minor under 17 years of age.

According to the accusation of the prosecutor Noelia Montanía, the subject told the adolescent that he wanted to have sexual relations with her, however, she rejected him.

Despite the clear refusal, the sentenced man found the right moment and took advantage of a night when his girlfriend had already fallen asleep to break into the niece’s room. The accusation indicates that, since then, he subjected her systematically, under threat of death with a firearm and even impregnated her.

Prosecutor Montanía gathered enough elements to prove the subject’s guilt and finally managed to get justice to sentence him to 8 years in prison.

Judges Liliana Ruíz Díaz, Cristel Müller and Angela Jara were part of the Trial Court that evaluated the evidence and handed down the sentence.

