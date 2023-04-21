POLICE AND JUDICIAL EVENTS « cde News

BRAZILIAN WAS ASSAULTED AND STRIPPED OF ELECTRONICS

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (writing) A Brazilian citizen was delayed by police officers after intercepting a car and pointing a firearm at the two occupants. Later he recounted that minutes before he was assaulted by seven criminals who stripped him of some boxes containing electronic products and that they were moving in a vehicle similar to the one he intercepted. The curious incident took place on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. on Av. Adrián Jara e/ Piribebuy, in the center of the city.

The 1st Police Station reported that it detained the Brazilian Adriano Pereira (37), residing in the Boquerón neighborhood, after intercepting a gray Toyota Premio car and pointing a gun at the occupants Reinaldo Zorrilla Aguilera (32) and Juan Ángel Castillo Escurra (32 ). Subsequently, the foreigner mentioned that he was confused with another similar vehicle that was used by criminals who assaulted him minutes before.

Pereira told the police that he removed five boxes containing electronics, presumably cell phones, and that he was going home to store the merchandise and later send it to his country. But at the corner of Calle Monseñor Cedzich and Av. Alejo García, a gray Toyota Premio car blocked his path. When trying to back up, he realized that another white Chevrolet Agile vehicle was also positioned behind so that he could not escape. They surrendered him at the point of firearms and seized the merchandise. He then pursued the criminals, but lost sight of them in the downtown area. He then intercepted the other vehicle thinking they were the assailants.

The Prosecutor’s Office ordered that the Brazilian be released and that his pistol be seized, despite having a carrying license. On the other hand, the police reported that the foreigner did not file the corresponding complaint, as did the two people at whom he pointed his firearm.

A MAN WAS SHOT BY UNKNOWN PEOPLE IN HIS HOUSE

MINGA GUAZU (Special envoy) A man who was sleeping in his home woke up due to strange noises and when he turned on the lights he was shot by two unknown men who entered the interior. After the incident, the perpetrators escaped without carrying anything, while the victim asked a neighbor for help. The violent and striking case occurred on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. at Km 30 Monday, at the height of Km 244 of the PY 06 route.

He was the victim of the curious case Diego Armando Martínez Sperling (31), who received a gunshot wound to the left side of the chest. A neighbor helped him in a private vehicle to the District Hospital, where he was hospitalized with a stable condition, according to what the doctors told police officers. The wounded accused two strangers who entered his house as perpetrators.

Despite being injured, at the hospital, Martínez told police officers that he was sleeping when he heard strange noises in the patio of his house. For this reason, he got out of bed to go check, but when he turned on the light in the room, he was surprised by two armed individuals who, without saying a word, shot at him and fled again. After being shot, he got on his motorcycle and managed to get to the neighbor’s house, who finally helped him.

The person affected did not mention if it was an attempted home assault or if they directly intended to kill him. The case will be investigated by the prosecutor on duty Vanesa Candia.

LOMADA CAUSES TERRIBLE TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

YPANÉ (Special envoy) Two trucks suffered a terrible crash, as a result of which the occupants suffered serious injuries. Apparently the cause of the accident was a hill installed on site.

The event occurred this morning at kilometer 28 of Route No. 1 Mcal. Francisco Solano López, jurisdiction of this city. The victims were JUAN ALBERTO DUARTE SANCHEZ, 32 years old, residing in the Santo Domingo neighborhood of Encarnación City, who was in command of the cargo bus belonging to the company Beato Roque González de Santa Cruz of the Mercedes Benz brand with plate No. AGP- 427.

He was in the company of GLADIS VALDEZ ENCINA, 55 years old, domiciled in the city of Cambyreta, she suffered injuries while being assisted by Ypané Volunteer Firefighters, and was later referred to the Asunción Trauma Hospital.

The other truck involved was a large truck of the Mercedes Benz brand, model Axor 1843, white, year 2010, with plate No. CCS-408, with a Rodofort brand semi-trailer, with plate No. CCU-557. , who was in command of MARINO PAREDES CABRERA, 32 years old, domiciled at B° La Blanca in Ciudad del Este.

Both vehicles were traveling in the same lane and when the large truck reached the first hill it braked while the bus driver did not notice and went to ram it and there the terrible crash occurred.

UNFAITHFUL EMPLOYEE IS ARRESTED FOR LACK OF CEMENT AND RODS FOR G. 197 MILLION

HERNANDARIAS (Special Envoy) The employee enjoyed the trust of the owner of the company that sells construction materials. He turned himself in to the officers of the 24th police station in Hernandarias, Alto Paraná.

Eduardo Miguel Sotelo Vera, 30, who was in charge of the warehouse for the company Constru Fénix SA, was denounced by Isabete Alaves Clemente, a Brazilian national, who owns the aforementioned company.

The police officers went to the warehouse and found the suspect in the company of the owner, in addition to the company’s lawyer Ignacio Calonga Meza and the financial manager, Daiana Bavaresco Tomin, who during an inventory noticed the missing merchandise for about G. 197,000 ,000, for which they denounced the fact.

The complainants stated that Sotelo, as manager of the warehouse, enjoyed the trust of the owner, taking advantage of his position, he removed from the warehouse some 50 bags of high-resistance cement and iron rods of different sizes for an approximate value of G. 197,000. 000.

They reported that there are witnesses and probative evidence that they presented to the interveners. At that time, the suspect made himself available voluntarily.

The Police communicated the fact to the prosecutor on duty Adolfo Santander, who ordered the permanence of the employee as an apprehended for the investigation of the case that, preliminarily, is about theft and injury to trust.

