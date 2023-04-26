POLICE AND JUDICIAL EVENTS « cde News

ARRESTED A MAN WITH AN APPRECIATION ORDER

HORQUETA (Special envoy). Police officers from the 3rd police station. of this city detained a subject with an arrest warrant in one of the streets of the Las Mercedes neighborhood of this city, at approximately 7:20 p.m. this Monday.

The detainee was identified as Diego Gustavo Salinas Cabañas, Paraguayan, single (35 years old), domiciled in the Fátima neighborhood of our city and his apprehension was carried out in compliance with official letter No. 26 of February 14 of this year according to the records labeled: “Diego Gustavo Salinas Cabañas for breach of legal duty of food in this city, signed electronically by the judicial clerk of the second secretariat of the criminal court of guarantees of Horqueta, Fernando Rolón.”

The procedure was carried out by personnel from the external service of the aforementioned police unit, during a preventive patrol tour at the aforementioned address, on which occasion the data of the aforementioned citizen was verified in the Information System of the National Police, verifying He has an arrest warrant.

He himself was declared a rebel, in the aforementioned cause, which is why he was arrested, letting him know at the time of his rights established in article 12 of the CN National Constitution.

His arrest was communicated by telephone to the Assistant Prosecutor of Criminal Unit No. 1 (on duty), Norma Fernández, and the detainee is being held at the 3rd police station in this city, in free communication, at the disposal of the Public Ministry and the Criminal Court. of Guarantees, prior medical inspection at the Horqueta District Hospital.

POLICE RAID A STAY AND ARREST ABIGEO

CHACO (Special envoy). The Investigation of Punishable Acts police from the Boquerón-Chaco department, arrested an alleged rustler and author of the theft of several heads of cattle. They recovered several animals, it is Leonardo Daniel Ayala, 50 years old, domiciled in Philadelphia, who was imprisoned after raiding a ranch located in Mariscal Estigarribia, from where a truck was seized and 47 of the 50 stolen cattle were recovered on the 12th of April of the Margón ranch.

The victim of aggravated robbery was Alcides Avalos Olmedo, of legal age and owner of the ranch who reported the theft of 50 cattle, cell phones, routers, and firearms.

Likewise, a transganado truck of the Scania brand type R124-420 model 2002 with plate no. BPX146, white color and Blue wagon with white stripe. Informed the commissioner Sergio De vooght, head of investigation of Boquerón.

A MAN IS KILLED ON THE PUBLIC ROAD

TOBATI (Special Envoy) A man was murdered on a public highway, on a road near the Kuña Aty settlement in the city of Tobati-department of Cordillera, this Sunday, at around 6:30 p.m.

The fatal victim was Rodolfo Carlos Esquivel Riveros, 47, allegedly by unnamed persons.

The police officers from the Tobati 18 police station received an alert call and upon arrival at the site they found that a private vehicle had taken him to the city hospital, where he had already arrived with no signs of life.

CHESPI STABBED HIS GIRLFRIEND AND RUN AWAY

ASUNCION (Special envoy). A woman was stabbed by her partner, the attempted femicide occurred around noon on the streets of Epopeya Nacional and 8 de Diciembre – Puerto Botánico de Asunción.

According to Commissioner 12, Rossana Elizabeth Amaral Chamorro was the victim, who was transferred to the Trauma Hospital where she is receiving medical attention.

The alleged perpetrator was Derlis Torres, more information is unknown because he fled, who would be the woman’s partner. The woman received two wounds in the part of the abdomen and one wound on the left arm.

POLICE SHOOT SUPPOSED MALVIVIENT

GUARAMBARE (Special envoy). An alleged criminal was shot, and his accomplice was arrested when they committed a theft, according to agents from the 22 Central police station.

The alleged injured marginal was identified as Jorge Antonio Peralta Ríos, 30 years old, wounded in the thigh and treated at the local Health Center and referred to the Trauma Hospital (Asunción). He himself is out of danger and his alleged accomplice is 18-year-old Emanuel Medina Barrios, residing in the city of San Antonio.

They seized a homemade knife, black plastic handle, blade approximately 25 cm long used by the injured marginal STAR 125 cc motorcycle, collector type, black color, without plate, adulterated chassis numbering, Kenton 150 motorcycle cc, black collector type, adulterated chassis numbering

