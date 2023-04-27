POLICE AND JUDICIAL EVENTS « cde News

They request an oral trial for a woman who would have assaulted her father-in-law

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Special Envoy). Fiscal agent Susan Vega, head of the Specialized Unit in the Fight against Family Violence No. 3, filed an accusation against a woman who allegedly physically and verbally mistreated her father-in-law. Similarly, she requested the elevation of the case to oral and public trial. The conclusive requirement was presented in the Court of Guarantees No. 8.

The defendant is identified as Marlene Ramona Ayala Monges (32), who is facing charges for the alleged commission of a punishable act against marital status, marriage and family (family violence).

The events occurred on November 3, 2022, at approximately 12:50 p.m., in a house located on Calle 2 in the La Victoria neighborhood of Ciudad del Este. JSG was the victim, who was later inspected by a forensic doctor from the Public Ministry and confirmed the injuries suffered.

According to the investigation, the defendant was upset with her father-in-law because he had requested the Justice of the Peace to exclude his son from his home and angrily complained about this situation. There, a discussion ensued, until the defendant began to verbally mistreat the victim, telling her that she was useless.

In addition, she would have told him that both she and her partner are the ones who support him, until she pounced on him and allegedly slapped him, scratched him, and kicked him in the knee and hip. As a result of the blows, the man fell to the ground, at which time he continued to suffer attacks from his daughter-in-law.

Some neighbors who witnessed the beating alerted the police officers in the area, who quickly arrived at the scene and arrested the alleged attacker, who was charged by the Prosecutor’s Office at the time. Meanwhile, once the term established by the Court has expired, the prosecutor Susan Vega presented the formal accusation and required the oral trial for the defendant.

Young man murdered with seven bullets

GENERAL ARTIGAS- ITAGUA. (Special delivery). A 27-year-old man named Fernando Ariel Guerreño was murdered by a man riding a motorcycle who fired shots at him and then fled. The incident occurred at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim arrived from Argentina just a month ago.

“The subject was on a motorcycle, he approached him and shot him seven times, but he was hit by six shots from a 9mm pistol, according to the vanilla we could find. At the time of the event, the young man was traveling aboard a Volkswagen Amarok car, with an Argentine plate, bound for Costa Ruiz in San Pedro del Paraná. Regarding the motive for the crime, the police chief revealed that the victim’s father is imprisoned in the Buenos Aires Penitentiary, Argentina for links to drug trafficking.

The cause of death was determined as severe head trauma caused by the firing of a firearm projectile.

Paraguayan singer arrested for prostituting women

INTERNATIONAL. (Special delivery). The collaboration between the Spanish and Paraguayan authorities allowed the dismantling of two gangs accused of forcing women into prostitution, with seven victims released and fourteen detained, including an emerging and well-known Paraguayan singer, the National Police reported Thursday.

The women victims of human trafficking were released in Spain after the arrests made in this country, ten of them and the other four in Paraguay, in two operations coordinated by Interpol in collaboration with the prosecutors of both countries, according to a police statement.

This statement details that the singer was arrested in Asunción

Until now, the name of the singer arrested and allegedly involved in human trafficking has not been officially released. However, the newspaper Voz pópuli, from Spain, reports that it is an emerging representative of urban music that uses the stage name Og Selu.

Man accuses neighbor of robbery, attacks him and is arrested

ÑEMBY. (Special delivery). The detained man denounced the 16-year-old boy for stealing some things from a bus parked in front of his house.

The prosecutor and police contingent copped the Caaguazú neighborhood of Ñemby at about 3.00 am to reach the home of Juan Julio Arévalo Alcaraz, a 50-year-old man who was denounced by a 16-year-old neighbor for attacking him with clean buttocks.

This gentleman had a problem with a teenager because he had allegedly stolen some things from his bus. The man complained to him and the neighbor responded aggressively, then he pulled out his weapon and hit him in the face, said Commissioner Carlos Inchausti, deputy chief of the local 55th police station.

The blows caused a cut on his face, but it turned out that both parties filed a complaint at the police headquarters.

In front of his house he has buses parked, inside he had vehicle parts and other things that the boy had stolen. The boy is 16 years old, the uniformed man pointed out.

In Don Juan’s house, prosecutor Laura Guillen ordered the seizure of a firearm and all the evidence that may be related to the case. The weapon in question is a 38-millimeter caliber revolver with white coroto, which had two unfired cartridges inside.

He resisted an assault and motorcycle jets killed him in a square

CENTRAL. (Special delivery). At first it was thought that it could be an act of assassination, but when they could not find the victim’s corporate cell phone, they indicated that it was possibly an assault.

Cipriano Miranda, 39, was a dairy product salesperson and yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, he was sitting on a bench in a square in Fernando de Mora Zora Sur, apparently loading orders at his office, when two motorcycles arrived next to him. he

It is presumed that the criminals asked for his corporate cell phone, but the man resisted and in that they shot him

According to a co-worker, he usually has a corporate cell phone and we only found a cell phone, Central security said

According to the data, the victim had no money with him, since his job consists only of picking up orders from the pantries.

