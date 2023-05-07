POLICE AND JUDICIAL EVENTS « cde News

MOTOCHORROS ASSAULT GAS STATION TAKE AWAY 8MILL

MINGA GUAZÚ (special envoy) Three men broke into a gas station in Minga Guazú, took two officials hostage and tried to open the safe. They waited for the manager but they gave up the plan and took the collection of the last sales, G. 8 million.

The armed robbery was registered in the monitoring system of the service station located at km 27 of route two in Minga Guazú.

According to the victims, two beach-goers, three subjects arrived aboard two motorcycles, one of them was wearing a ski mask and the other a helmet, all of them were carrying firearms.

First they reduced them and took them to one of the dependencies and then the assailants entered the manager’s office where they tried to open the safe.

Since they did not achieve their goal, they began to ask what time they would arrive and since they had been in the place for a long time and probably fearing being discovered, they fled the site but not before stealing 8 million guaraníes that was in the desk drawer.

The money corresponds to the sales of the previous night and early morning. The images are in the possession of the police who seek to identify the trio of assailants

THEY RUN A YOUNG MAN AND GO ON A RUN

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (writing) This Thursday night a 38-year-old man was run over by a black Hilux Surf that fled, the other details of which are unknown

The deceased is DENIS GABRIL MAIDANA, who was aboard a star SK 150 motorcycle, black with 710 AAVI plate

According to the police report, the truck that caused the mishap hit the bicycle, causing the driver to fall to the pavement, as a result of which he lost his life on the spot.

The fact was communicated to the prosecutor Alcides Giménez for the rigorous procedure

YOUNG MOTHER DISAPPEARS AND HER PARTNER ARRESTED

HERNANDARIAS (special envoy) Agent of the Missing Persons Search and Locating Division arrested a young man whose concubine has been missing since Sunday. The procedure was carried out in the 6 de Enero neighborhood of this city.

Paulina Victoria Esquivel Cardozo (21), who was last seen after the closing of the general elections on Sunday with her partner Germán Candia Ramoa (23). The young man records a history of a robbery resulting in death that occurred last year in Itakyry.

Candia Ramoa stated that her partner left the house wearing only the clothes she was wearing, without mentioning where she was going, leaving her 2-year-old daughter abandoned. However, that day witnesses saw when the man hit his partner and later they were seen in a nightclub.

The suspect fell into various contradictions and was detained by police officers, on suspicion of being involved in the disappearance of the young woman. In addition, he was made available to the Court when counting the arrest warrant.

The young woman’s mother, Carmen Graciela Cardozo (44), reported to the 5th Police Station that since then she has not returned to her home. She mentioned that her daughter left the house without her identity card or her cell phone and she also did not mention where she was going, leaving behind a 2-year-old daughter.

In the continuation of the case, later, the common-law husband was arrested on public roads in the city. At the time of his arrest, it was found that he had an arrest warrant for a robbery that led to a death in Itakyry in September 2022.

The young woman’s relatives told the authorities that the woman had been physically assaulted by her partner last Friday and that the same episode occurred again on Sunday afternoon, before her disappearance.

On the second occasion, the young woman’s father, Josué López Rodríguez (46), claimed the mistreatment of the common-law husband, who reacted with a knife in hand and tried to hurt the father-in-law.

Apparently, the woman was systematically verbally and psychologically mistreated, but she did not dare to report it for fear of reprisals, according to her family’s version.

The detainee was referred to the Alto Paraná Police Directorate, where he will remain at the disposal of the Criminal Court of Guarantees and the Public Ministry. Meanwhile, the young mother is still wanted by the authorities.

YOUNG MAN DIES CRUSHED BY A BUS

AREGUA (special envoy) The fatal victim was identified as Florencia Elizabeth Montiel Ramírez, who was on a motorcycle and a bus from Line 110 Cerro Koi was involved, driven by César Bareiro Ortiz, 55 years old.

Bareiro did not stop the march and went to his stop, since he apparently did not notice the accident.

Neighbors and witnesses to the event notified the Police and provided precise information about the bus involved, according to the ABC TV report.

The intervening prosecutor, Jorge Escobar Lara, confirmed that both the driver and the bus in question were transferred to the 18 Central de Areguá police station.

The circumstance in which this fatal accident occurred is not known with certainty, but the young victim was dragged at least 20 meters under the rear wheel of the bus.

Prosecutor Lara indicated that they are investigating two causes that are the omission of assistance and the obstruction of compensation in a traffic accident.

comment

comment