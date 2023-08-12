Police are investigating a doctor from Hanover for incitement to hatred

Hanover (epd). Because of the suspicion of anti-Semitic hate speech, the police are investigating a doctor from Hanover who has already been convicted. A spokeswoman for the Hanover police department told the Evangelical Press Service (epd) on Friday that state security is following up on relevant information. The ad was placed by the German-Jewish association “Werteinitiative” based in Berlin.

The general practitioner and former AfD official had already been sentenced to a fine of 180 daily rates in July 2020 by the Burgwedel district court for anti-Jewish hate speech. Nevertheless, he was still anti-Semitic and inciting hatred, the association said. He spread hatred of Jews and conspiracy theories on his private website and in a book. At the time, the AfD had distanced itself from the man and excluded him from the party.

“We ask ourselves why, in such an obvious case, this previously convicted Jew-hating doctor is still able to spread his despicable anti-Semitism and hate speech,” said the association’s chairman, Elio Adler. “In addition, such attitudes are not compatible with the professional ethics of a doctor.” The anti-Semitic agitation must be stopped and the “hate website” shut down.

According to information from the administrative court in Hanover, the physician has appealed against the revocation of his license to practice medicine. However, that was dismissed in November 2022. On the other hand, the man appealed to the Higher Administrative Court in Lüneburg.

On his private website, the doctor railed against the “religion of annihilation, Judaism” and the “terrorist state of Israel.” Its goal is the “Jewish world slavery under the delusions of the 5 books of Moses and the Talmud”. Among other things, it says: “Moses is really a true type for the destruction of mankind.” Israel is a “Nazi state”.