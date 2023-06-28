Home » Police are investigating arson in Gohrischheide near Riesa
According to the police, two more fires have been set in Gohrischheide in the Meissen district. After the fires on Monday afternoon, arson is being investigated, the police said. According to a spokesman, a connection between the fires is being examined. According to the information, the fires broke out in quick succession in the immediate vicinity. It burned once in 100 square meters and once in 650 square meters. The amount of the damage was not initially known.

On Tuesday, the fire brigade had to move out again to a fire. As an employee of the main fire department in Riesa MDR SACHSEN said, a fire was discovered on Tuesday afternoon near the town of Neudorf near Zeithain.

