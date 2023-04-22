Police are sentenced for the murder of Javier Ordoñez, a law student

Police patrolman Harvy Damián Rodríguez Díaz was sentenced this Friday for his responsibility in the murder of law student Javier Ordóñezcommitted in September 2020 in Bogotá, reported the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office.

“A specialized criminal judge from Bogotá issued a sentence of conviction against the patrolman Harvy Damián Rodríguez Díaz, for his responsibility in the death of the law student, Javier Humberto Ordóñez Bermúdez, which occurred on September 9, 2020, in the northwest of Bogotá” , detailed the Prosecutor’s Office in a statement.

Ordóñez was brutally subdued in a street by two policemen who tried to stop him and discharged a stun gun on him for a long time during his arrest.

Who was Javier Ordoñez?

Javier Ordóñez, was born in the municipality of Girardot, Cundinamarca, he was 44 years old, He was married for 11 years and as a result of that union he became the father of two children, one aged 15 and the other aged 11. He was currently in a relationship with Maura Dotti, with whom he had lived in a free union for almost five years. He studied Aeronautical Engineering, however, years later he decided to study Law at the Universidad Gran Colombia.

This father supported his family and paid for his career with the earnings from a taxi he owned for which he had a driver. His relatives remember him as a kind man, dedicated to his children and a very good friend.

Ordóñez was hanging out with some friends in his apartment, at dawn they went out to buy a drink, but according to their friends the police stopped them to ask for their identity documents. In the middle of the procedure, the uniformed men immobilized him with more than four discharges with an electric pistol (taser).

The procedure in which Javier Ordóñez repeatedly asked the uniformed officers to stop was recorded on video, however, the two police officers continued to apply electric shocks with a reference X26 taser, which Although it is considered a “non-lethal weapon”, its excessive use can cause serious complications in the body.

“He’s saying please. We’re recording it. He already told her not to do more. don’t hit him“This is what he hears in the midst of the aggression by the police,” the people said while recording the procedure.

Hours later, he died at the Santa María del Lago Clinic, after being transferred to this medical center, due to the health problems he presented due to the attack by the uniformed officers.

He had not yet graduated from his second degree, however, he already had a provisional license to practice as a lawyer. He was missing a couple of exams necessary to meet all the requirements stipulated by the institution where he studied.

The Gran Colombia University regretted the death of its students and called on the authorities to carry out the necessary investigations to determine the responsibilities of the unfortunate event.

The future lawyer lived almost all his life in the Santa Cecilia neighborhood, in an apartment that belonged to his mother. “His mother went to live in Spain when he was very young and his brother lives in Argentina. When his mother left, he stayed with his aunt, she was like a mother to him,” said Eliana Garzón, Ordóñez’s ex-sister-in-law.

What did justice determine?

His death sparked violent demonstrations against police brutality in which another 13 people died, ten of them in Bogotá and three in the neighboring town of Soacha.as well as the general rejection against the excess of force exerted by the uniformed officers.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, patrolman Rodríguez participated “in the police procedure in which Mr. Ordóñez Bermúdez was violently subdued and subjected to several electric shocks caused” with a taser.

The uniformed man also coordinated the transfer of the law student to a police station, where the crime was committed and also happened. “other physical assaults that led to his death, as established by the autopsy report carried out by the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences.”

The police “acted disproportionately against the victim, who was defenseless” and did not prevent “the fatal outcome and, on the contrary, was a participant”.

“In this sense, the patrolman Rodríguez Díaz will receive a sentence for the crimes of homicide and torture, both aggravated conducts. The sentence will be known in June of the current year,” added the information.

For this case he was also sentenced in 2021 to 20 years in prison “the patrolman Juan Camilo Lloreda Cubillos, who by means of a pre-agreement accepted his responsibility”.

