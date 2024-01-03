Police arrest 26-year-old suspect who had fun with stolen police vest in Kiel (Domestic)

How –

The Antwerp police arrested the suspect on Tuesday who, among other things, made off with a stolen police vest on Kiel on New Year’s Eve. This has been confirmed to our editors from a good source. Several house searches preceded the arrest. Police and public prosecutor’s office are not commenting on the arrest for the time being.

The images of the incident on New Year’s Eve were widely shared on social media over the past two days. On the Sint-Bernardsesteenweg in Kiel, some miscreants were having fun on a parked police car. They jumped onto the roof and smashed the windows with stones. Almost everything in the car was taken: a laptop, handcuffs and a bulletproof vest.

It is that bulletproof vest that plays the leading role in some other videos. A man has put on a vest and is having fun in the middle of Sint-Bernardsesteenweg. He does some push-ups, followed by a dance and then waves both middle fingers at the real police. In another video, the man allegedly carries out a police check on a car. On Sunday night, twelve people were arrested in the immediate area, including eight minors, but the man with the stolen police vest was able to escape.

The Antwerp public prosecutor’s office demanded a judicial investigation on Tuesday afternoon for theft, vandalism and damage. The police investigation revealed the man’s suspected identity. According to our information, the police carried out two searches at Kiel on Tuesday evening. A 26-year-old suspect was arrested. CCTV footage shows the suspect removing the police vest from the car.

The man was taken to the police station for questioning. It will then be decided whether he will be brought before the investigating judge and what charges may be laid against him. Police and public prosecutor’s office are not commenting on the arrest for the time being.

