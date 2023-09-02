Police Body Camera Footage Shows Officer Shooting Pregnant Woman in Ohio Supermarket Incident

Police Officer Shoots and Kills Pregnant Woman Accused of Robbery

Columbus, Ohio – Shocking footage from a police body camera has been released, showing a police officer shooting through the windshield of a pregnant woman’s car. The incident occurred after the woman, 21-year-old Ta’kiya Young, was accused of robbing a grocery store in the suburb of Columbus last week. Young was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

In the video, captured outside a Kroger store in Westerville, a Blendon Township police officer can be seen approaching Young’s vehicle, repeatedly ordering her to get out. A second officer, also equipped with a body camera, stands in front of the car. The officer at the window informs Young that she is suspected of theft, and orders her to remain in the vehicle. A heated exchange ensues, with Young denying the accusation.

According to police reports, a grocery store clerk had alerted the officers to a woman who had stolen bottles of alcohol and was sitting in a parked car outside the store. “Get out of the fucking car,” shouts the officer in front of the vehicle, gun in hand and left hand resting on the hood. As the situation escalates, Young tries to drive away, prompting the officer to repeat his order to exit the vehicle. The officer then fires at the car, hitting Young.

Immediately after the shot, the officers run alongside the car, urging the driver to stop. However, the vehicle veers onto a sidewalk and crashes into a building. Backup is called, and the officers work to break the window and reach Young, who appears to be injured. The video released by the Blendon Township Police Department obscures the officers’ faces and has been edited and pieced together.

Tragically, Young was pregnant at the time of her death, and her fetus did not survive, according to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office. The cause of death is pending investigation. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is conducting an independent inquiry into the incident, a process that could take several weeks to months, as stated by Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Ohio Attorney General’s office. Once the investigation is completed, the findings will be sent to the county attorney, who will decide on possible charges.

Attorneys representing Young’s family have issued a press release, calling her death a preventable abuse of power and authority. They demand a swift indictment of the officer responsible for the killings of Young and her unborn child. The officers involved have not waived their rights as victims and are currently concealing their identities, according to a news release from Blendon Township police.

Authorities maintain that officers acted promptly to aid Young after the shooting, calling 911 within 10 seconds of removing her from the car. The officer who fired the fatal shot remains on administrative leave, while the second officer is back on duty. Chief John Belford has stated that after reviewing the videos, he saw no reason to keep the second officer on leave. However, both officers will still face a full administrative review following the BCI investigation.

Due to potential pending litigation, the Blendon Township Police Department is limited in providing details about the incident. Chief Belford emphasized their commitment to transparency and cooperation while acknowledging legal constraints. The local police union stated that the decision regarding potential charges against the officers will be made by others. Brian Steel, executive vice president of the Capital City Lodge Fraternal Order of Police, defended the officer’s actions, citing the perceived threat of a moving vehicle.

The Blendon Township Police Department’s use-of-force policy states that officers should, whenever feasible, take reasonable steps to avoid an oncoming vehicle rather than resorting to firing their weapons.

The investigation into this tragic incident continues as the community mourns the loss of Ta’kiya Young and her unborn child.

