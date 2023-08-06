Home » Police capture a man for reception in Neiva
In the commune 2 of Neiva, authorities carried out the capture of a 22-year-old man for the crime of reception.

The event occurred during an effective deployment of plans and observation points installed in various sectors of the city.

The event took place on Calle 41 with Carrera 16, where the suspect tried to evade an observation post that had been set up by the uniformed officers from Quadrant 5. The suspicious attitude of the individual caught the attention of the authorities, who proceeded to carry out a search. preventive.

During the search, the police officers noticed inconsistencies in the motorcycle that the man was riding, which led to his being transferred to the facilities of the Criminal Investigation Section for a more detailed inspection.

The technical experts carried out the corresponding analysis and confirmed that the motorcycle had been reported stolen on June 20, 2023. Given this evidence, the man was arrested and charged with receipt, a crime related to the possession or sale of goods from activities unlawful such as theft.

The detainee was made available to the competent authority, who will be in charge of defining his judicial situation within the framework of the corresponding legal process.

The authorities thanked the citizens for their collaboration in the fight against crime and reiterated the call to continue denouncing any action contrary to the law. The 123 emergency line remains active so that citizens can safely and confidentially report any suspicious or criminal activity that puts the safety and tranquility of the community at risk.

