Police capture one of the leaders of ‘Los Tiguerones’ and members of ‘Los Águilas’

by admin
PRESENT. –

This Thursday, April 20, 2023, in the province of Esmeraldas, the National Police captured alias “Gato”, one of the leaders of the criminal gang ‘Los Tiguerones’, who committed crimes such as arms trafficking and murder. . The commanding general, Fausto Salinas, pointed out that he has already been placed under the orders of the justice authorities, but called on this power of the State not to allow him to go unpunished. “The request for this person to be prosecuted as he corresponds,” he said.

Interior Minister Juan Zapata gave details about the capture.

Meanwhile, in the Pascuales sector, Guayaquil, four members of the ‘Los Águilas’ gang, a group dedicated to kidnapping and extortion, were arrested.

The Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, explained that the capture was made at 07:50 when the anti-socials tried to kidnap two men and a woman who were in a block truck.

In this sense, the official also called for justice not to allow them to return to the streets and referred to the release of 4 of the 11 detainees in Yaguachi.

“These latest absurd judicial decisions do not aim at what the country wants. Demand security and that we all work along that line. It is not fair that thousands of police officers risking their lives do not have the complement of justice, ”he stressed.

“Citizens should be the ones who judge these judges. We call for us not to let our guard down, ”he pointed out.

Exception status

Regarding the results of these 19 days of state of emergency in the provinces of Guayas, Santa Elena and Los Ríos, Zapata explained that the number of violent deaths in Guayaquil has been reduced by 36.4%. “We had 154 today there are 98, which means 56 less.”

See also  Two occupants injured – Tiroler (17) crashes his car head-on into a tractor

While in Santa Elena the reduction reaches 39% and in Los Ríos 33%.

The operations carried out so far leave 916 detainees, 355 without criminal records, 413 have one arrest and 148 have two to twelve previous arrests. To which is added 175 confiscated weapons, 108 bladed weapons, 35 dismantled groups and 57 raids. / The Telegraph

