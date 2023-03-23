Just as the emergency regime has facilitated the capture of more than 65,795 criminals, the security fences have allowed law enforcement to take full control of neighborhoods and communities that for years have been besieged by gang members.

The security strategy was implemented for the first time in the municipality of Comasagua, department of La Libertad, after a Mara Salvatrucha structure assassinated the caretaker of a farm who was a victim of extortion, according to police investigations.

It was 2:53 in the morning of October 2, 2022 when President Nayib Bukele reported through his social networks that the entire municipality had been surrounded by 2,000 soldiers to support the National Civil Police (PNC) in the search for the murderers.

“We detected that the Witmer Locos Salvatruchos clique, of the MS13 Freedom Program, is still active and was responsible for a homicide in Comasagua. 2,000 soldiers have surrounded the municipality. (…) The Police STO teams will enter the fence to identify and neutralize the gang members. The terrorists who manage to evade the operations will not be able to escape the siege, which will close more and more, until the last gang member is caught,” the president warned.

Later, the ruler affirmed that the implementation of the siege of Comasagua had been a success, since the forces of order managed to arrest those responsible for the homicide and, in turn, dismantled the criminal structure that committed crimes in that sector and surrounding areas.

At the moment, more than a hundred gang members from that place are still imprisoned by order of the corresponding courts that responded to the request of the Attorney General’s Office, in this way the prosecutors will deepen the investigations and obtain evidence that will later be presented to the judges.

At 2:57 a.m. on December 3, 2022, President Bukele announced that a contingent of 8,500 soldiers and 1,500 police officers were installed in different sectors of Soyapango as part of the implementation of a security fence.

“From now on, the municipality of Soyapango is totally fenced off,” the president said. He added that the forces of order will remain in that municipality until they remove all the gang members who were hiding from the neighborhoods and communities.

For the peace of mind of the population, the authorities reported that citizens would not be affected by this security measure, since it was designed to locate and extract criminals. In fact, this police action was part of phase 5, Extraction, of the Territorial Control Plan.

The latest report released by the authorities reveals that more than 1,100 terrorists have been captured and that this coincided with a significant reduction in homicides, extortion, as well as the recovery of more than 900 homes that were usurped by gangs in neighborhoods such as La Campanera, Monte Blanco, Las Margaritas and the 22 de Abril community, among others, considered highly dangerous.

Life also changed the inhabitants of the Tutunichapa I and La Granjita communities, in San Salvador, after on December 24, 2022, President Nayib Bukele ordered law enforcement to take full control of those two places.

This is how 1,000 soldiers and more than 100 police officers arrived unexpectedly in these communities in search of criminals, mainly to dismantle structures dedicated to the retail drug trade with which they obtained profits to finance their actions.

In the first hours after the fence was installed, more than twenty suspects were arrested, hundreds of portions of drugs, firearms and more than $10,000 in cash were seized. This is how the ringleader who had a monopoly on drug sales was also captured. To date, the arrests between both communities exceed 300, according to the Police.

The permanence of law enforcement has allowed entrepreneurs to start small businesses and government institutions such as the Ministry of Public Works (MOP), the Ministry of Health, the Social Fund for Housing, Banco Hipotecario, and the Consumer Ombudsman’s Office to offer their services to the residents.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock has been promoting in these communities, the so-called “agromercados”, where Salvadoran entrepreneurs offer fruits, vegetables, dairy products and other basic basket products that are within the reach of the citizens’ economy.

