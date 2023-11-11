Home » Police captured a criminal gang accused of kidnapping Luis Manuel Díaz
Police captured a criminal gang accused of kidnapping Luis Manuel Díaz

Police captured a criminal gang accused of kidnapping Luis Manuel Díaz

According to the same Police, nine search and search procedures were carried out in Maicao and Barrancas, La Guajira. In the procedure, 2 firearms, money and cell phones were seized.

The same director of the Police, William René Salamanca, explained on his “X” account, formerly Twitter, the development of the operation, which he claims began on the first day of the kidnapping of Mr. Luis Manuel Díaz.

“We launched ‘Operation Freedom’ on the same day of the kidnapping, which allowed us to identify the alleged intellectual and material authors, among them the criminal group ‘Los Primos’, which commits crimes through criminal outsourcing.”

