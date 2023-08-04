Police captured a man wanted in Neiva for conspiring to commit a crime

The Police in Neiva made effective the capture of “Miguel Tobar”, 28 years old, in the sector of the Villa Esperanza Settlement.

Thanks to the intelligence work and joint work between the authorities, the arrest of this individual was achieved, who was being sought by the courts for serious crimes such as aggravated criminal conspiracy, trafficking, manufacturing or possession of narcotics, and use of minors for the commission of crimes.

“Miguel Tobar” has judicial notes, being linked to criminal gangs known as “Los de la curva” and “Los chachos”. His record includes crimes such as conspiracy to commit a crime, injury, qualified and aggravated robbery, homicide, and trafficking, manufacturing, or possession of drugs.

It may interest you: One dead and one injured left a fight in the center of Neiva

more operatives

In another event carried out in the city of Neiva, the National Police managed to capture a 30-year-old man in flagrante delicto, who was allegedly in possession of a stolen motorcycle.

The operation was carried out by uniformed officers from quadrant 22 attached to CAI Ipanema. During registration, control and background checks on Calle 21 with Carrera 12, the agents detected the individual driving a red Honda motorcycle, model 2022.

The suspicions of the Police were confirmed when verifying that the motorcycle had been reported as stolen minutes before in the Circunvalar sector, using the modality known as “halada”.

The man was arrested at the scene and was later made available to the competent authorities for the crime of reception. A guarantee control judge will be in charge of defining his judicial situation.