Police captured a man with a stolen motorcycle in Palermo, Huila

In an operation against motorcycle theft, the Neiva Metropolitan Police managed to capture in flagrante delicto an individual who was traveling on a motorcycle reported stolen. The subject, identified as “Edwin«, 29 years old, will face charges for the crime of receiving.

The police action was carried out by uniformed officers assigned to the Criminal Investigation Section SIJINwho, through search and control activities, intercepted the suspect on the road that connects Palermo with the municipality of Teruel.

The detainee was traveling on a colored motorcycle black and bluewhich appears stolen in the municipality of Neiva (Huila) on November 22, 2023, through the pulling modality.

The colonel Alexander Castillo Marín, in charge of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, highlighted the commitment of the institution in the fight against various types of crime. The capture of “Edwin” is a clear example of the effectiveness of the control plans implemented to counteract vehicle theft in the region.

The detained person was placed at the disposal of the competent authority for the crime of reception. A control and guarantee judge will be in charge of determining his legal situation in the next legal proceedings.

