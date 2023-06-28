Police captured a person wanted for domestic violence

The detained man also presents notes for various crimes, including homicide, injury and theft.

In an operation carried out by the Police, they carried out the capture of an individual who was a fugitive from justice. The subject in question had a valid arrest warrant for the crime of domestic violence.

The operation was carried out by agents of the Criminal Investigation Section (SIJIN) on Calle 86 with Carrera 4, in the Luis Carlos Galán neighborhood of the city. There, they managed to arrest Duvan Felipe Esquivel Avilés, 26 years old.

Esquivel Avilés is indicated as the alleged person responsible for assaulting his former sentimental partner. In addition, notes were found against him for previous crimes related to domestic violence, injury, homicide and qualified and aggravated robbery.

After his capture, the individual was made available to the competent authorities, who required him for the crime of domestic violence. A guarantee control judge ordered his confinement in a prison measure.

Another case

In another event, Andrés Felipe Bustos Otálora was arrested in flagrante delicto on June 24 in the Centro neighborhood of Neiva (Huila). According to the investigation, the defendant arrived at the commercial establishment where the victim works; whom he would have insulted and hit in front of several people who were in the place.

The official report delivered by the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences ruled a 12-day disability for the woman. Similar events would have occurred since 2018, when the couple began the relationship. According to what could be determined as a result of the attacks, the woman lost three babies; two in 2020; one more in 2022.