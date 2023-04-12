Home News Police captured in Villavicencio a subject wanted for double homicide
Police captured in Villavicencio a subject wanted for double homicide

Police captured in Villavicencio a subject wanted for double homicide

In Villavicencio, a subject wanted for the crimes of aggravated homicide in a heterogeneous contest with the manufacture, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms was captured.

The arrest by court order issued by the Municipal First Court of Puerto López, was made effective by men from SIJIN Meta, who intercepted the man on a public road near the Transportation Terminal of the capital of Metense.

According to the investigations carried out by the Meta Police, this subject is accused of the events recorded on December 11, 2021, when two men were killed, apparently, for the control of micro-trafficking in this area of ​​the department.

The captured man was left at the disposal of the 35th Sectional Prosecutor’s Office of Villavicencio, Meta, where he must answer for the crimes indicated.

Source: Meta Police

