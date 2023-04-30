Home » Police captured two men and a woman.
News

Police captured two men and a woman.

by admin
Police captured two men and a woman.

On Sunday morning, the Cesar Police Department continues with the operation against a criminal group that tried to steal a Brinks valuables vehicle in Valledupar.

It was known by those close to the case that among the thieves there would be two men and a woman, who were captured.

Apparently, the vehicle would have been stolen in the center of the city in complicity with other people.

The authorities transferred an injured person to a hospital in the city, who would be the driver of the stock car.

See also  Thor's challenging comedy: love and thunder - Eileen Jones

You may also like

May, month of pilgrimages to El Cisne –...

2 dead and 14 injured left the pitched...

intervista a Jeff Booth Da CoinTelegraph

Politics: Guy Ngoma takes control of the interfederation...

Atlético Huila women must win today

Bottega Veneta launches a fanzine dedicated to Kate...

Jean-Marc Châtaigner: “Citizens cannot trust their state if...

Armed attack leaves 10 dead in Ecuadorian Guayaquil

Ortolá, another historic Sunday: second win in a...

The municipality is again looking for a manager...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy