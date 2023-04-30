Police captured two men and a woman.

On Sunday morning, the Cesar Police Department continues with the operation against a criminal group that tried to steal a Brinks valuables vehicle in Valledupar.

It was known by those close to the case that among the thieves there would be two men and a woman, who were captured.

Apparently, the vehicle would have been stolen in the center of the city in complicity with other people.

The authorities transferred an injured person to a hospital in the city, who would be the driver of the stock car.