Police carry out controls in the Avenida Circunvalar sector in Neiva

In these sectors frequented by homeless people and consumers, authorities carried out control operations.

The Police have deployed control and search operations in the city of Neiva. These activities, focused on preventing the purchase and sale of narcotics, were carried out especially on Circunvalar avenue, one of the critical points in the distribution of illicit drugs.

In order to increase the confidence and security of the population, the authorities have implemented a comprehensive intervention plan that involves different specialized units of the National Police.

During the operations, authorities paid special attention to the banks of the Magdalena River, an area identified as susceptible to the sale of narcotics. Agents conducted extensive inspections with the goal of identifying and stopping any illegal drug-related activity. In addition, recommendations were provided to homeless people present in the sector, in order to avoid contamination of the area with various types of waste.

Authorities emphasize that the sale of drugs not only has a negative impact on people’s health and well-being, but also encourages violence and the deterioration of the social fabric. Therefore, it is essential to carry out preventive and control actions to ensure the tranquility and safety of citizens.

It is recommended to the community that, in case of having relevant information about the sale of narcotics or other criminal activities, they report it to the competent authorities in a confidential manner.