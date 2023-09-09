Home » Police check: Almost every second motorcycle had serious defects
News

Police check: Almost every second motorcycle had serious defects

by admin
Police check: Almost every second motorcycle had serious defects

On Saturday during the day, the state traffic department carried out motorcycle checks along the B 130, Nibelungenstrasse, in Engelhartszell, together with police officers from the Schärding district police command and the Upper Austrian state government. The road is particularly popular with motorcyclists. Ten serious defects were discovered in 23 technical inspections. A license plate also had to be removed. Of the 23 noise measurements carried out, there were nine reports, 24 motor vehicle law reports, eight executive mandates and two bans on further driving.

ePaper

Read the ePaper now!

Read the daily ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – browse through it digitally now!

to the e-paper

info By clicking on the icon you can add the keyword to your topics.

info By clicking on the icon you open your “my topics” page. You have saved 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you can remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the topic to your topics.

See also  25th Anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army in Hong Kong

You may also like

The Return of the Ditan Book Market: Over...

Marian Jaslovský: “Chcimír” Elon Musk and his finger...

7-year-old girl discovers 2.95-carat golden brown diamond on...

Space for commitment to Risaraldense women

Is the state becoming an accomplice of left-wing...

The Powerball Jackpot Reaches $500 Million on September...

A bigger apartment, a stronger voice at the...

Crash on the return to the Logistics Park,...

The 2023 Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum:...

Blue Lagoon Announces Appointment of New CFO

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy