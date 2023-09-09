Police check: Almost every second motorcycle had serious defects

On Saturday during the day, the state traffic department carried out motorcycle checks along the B 130, Nibelungenstrasse, in Engelhartszell, together with police officers from the Schärding district police command and the Upper Austrian state government. The road is particularly popular with motorcyclists. Ten serious defects were discovered in 23 technical inspections. A license plate also had to be removed. Of the 23 noise measurements carried out, there were nine reports, 24 motor vehicle law reports, eight executive mandates and two bans on further driving.

