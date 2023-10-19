Home » Police check drivers on the A72 towards Leipzig
Police check drivers on the A72 towards Leipzig

Police check drivers on the A72 towards Leipzig

For several hours north of Chemnitz on Thursday, Autobahn 72 was a bottleneck for all vehicles heading towards Leipzig. The reason: the police guide all vehicles through the “Am Mühlbachtal” parking lot. Some of them will be examined more closely during a priority inspection, says Police Chief Inspector Reiko Wunsch, who is leading the operation.

“Basically, we check for border crime, which means we look for small vans, which are often used to carry out smuggling.” Otherwise there are no special criteria according to which vehicles are selected for inspection.

However, Leipzig is also a focus of drug crime. Therefore it would also be searched for. “Such couriers from the Czech Republic also travel towards Leipzig,” says Wunsch. Officials are also trying to filter out such cars.

Control by multiple authorities

According to the Chemnitz Police Department, more than 100 emergency services from the traffic police, customs, the Federal Police, the Technical Relief Agency and the Federal Office for Logistics and Mobility are involved in the check. Nine officers from the Czech police also accompany the checks – as part of a joint EU project.

Good nose: 28 violations out of 138 cars checked

A total of 138 vehicles are checked. The officers found 28 traffic violations, including eight violations of driving and rest times. In addition, two drivers who are under the influence of drugs are flagged down. For them, the journey ends at the “Mühlbachtal” car park. Two other drivers do not have a valid driver’s license. Finally, the officers also come across a car with fake license plates. The driver receives a report for forging documents and violating the compulsory insurance law.

No big fish, but lots of smaller crimes

At the end of the day, the inspection was still a success for Police Chief Inspector Wunsch, even though no “big fish” caught his net. “There were some traffic violations, such as driving without a license and driving under the influence of drugs.” The inspection was therefore a success.

