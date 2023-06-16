Home » Police checked 120 sports car drivers at Wörthersee
This year’s international sports car meeting with numerous high-priced but above all high-performance cars will take place around Velden am Wörthersee until Sunday. On Thursday, the police therefore carried out a priority campaign “Traffic in Carinthia”.

“For the most part, the sports car drivers obeyed the road traffic regulations in an exemplary manner,” the police said in a broadcast. However, there were a total of 30 organ mandates and nine administrative reports due to individual violations. In addition, three cases of under-intoxication (between 0.5 and 0.8 per mil) were identified and punished. The police checked a total of 120 drivers.

