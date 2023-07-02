Home » Police checks against knife violence in Bielefeld, Bochum, Düsseldorf and Cologne – news
Police checks against knife violence in Bielefeld, Bochum, Düsseldorf and Cologne – news

According to the Ministry of the Interior, around 600 police officers were on duty – there were around 250 in Düsseldorf alone. “We always said: We don’t do it once, but several times. That’s the only way it works,” said North Rhine-Westphalia Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU). who watched the control in Düsseldorf.

The police also checked downtown Bielefeld and searched for knives.

Reul: Knives belong in the kitchen

Word has to get around that “there’s no point in going to Düsseldorf’s old town to celebrate with a knife. It’s better to leave it at home, it belongs in the kitchen.”

