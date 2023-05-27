Police detain a ‘chulquero’ in Ambato – Diario La Hora

forfeiture. The detainee had cash, as well as some cards with which he promoted his services.

On the afternoon of Friday, May 26, 2023, the National Police arrested a person dedicated to ‘chulco’ in Hint.

The uniformed men mobilized along the avenue Chasquis and José García, south of the canton, when they saw a person on board a motorcycle in an unusual and evasive attitude, for which they decided to intercept it.

On board the black vehicle was Oscar G., a Colombian national, who had various suspicious items.

The policemen carry out a body search finding 23 business cards green and 14 white with the text “direct credit”, documents that include a telephone number and that according to the detainee are for the collection record.

In the same way it was found cash in the left pocket of his pants, 38 bills that gave a total of 360 dollars.

Given this, the uniformed officers notified what had happened to the Prosecutor on duty who authorized the arrest of the man who could not justify the lawful origin of the money he had in his possession.

Article 121 of the Financial System Institutions Law determines that only people who are part of the national financial system and who have the certificate of the Superintendence of Banks They can borrow and lend money. (RMC)